Rohr invites Mikel, Musa, Onazi

Captain Mikel John Obi, Ahmed Musa and Ogenyi Onazi topped the list of 24 players Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr invited for the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Algeria. The Eagles will face the North Africans in the group’s dead rubber World Cup qualifying clash on Friday in Constantine, Algeria. The same set of […]

