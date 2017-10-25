Rohr, Mikel snub Ronaldo in FIFA Best Player Award

Lionel Messi was the Eagles boss’ top pick for the award, with Antoine Griezmann and Manuel Neuer taking up his second and third votes for the gong

Gernot Rohr chose Lionel Messi for the 2016-17 Best FIFA Men’s Player award, leaving out eventual winner Cristiano Ronaldo in his top three.

Real Madrid star, Ronaldo claimed the prize in London, edging Messi and Neymar. Fifa released a list of the players each voter chose for the award. The voters consisted of national team captains, national team coaches and a journalist from every territory that fields a side on the international level.

Rohr, as Nigeria coach, selected Messi in first place, Antoine Griezmann and in second and compatriot Manuel Neuer in third.

Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel similarly went with only Barcelona forward Messi in first, Ronaldo in second and Gianluigi Buffon in third.

Surprisingly, Mikel picked his former boss at Chelsea, Antonio Conte as Coach of the Year with Rohr sticking out his neck for Zidane Zinédine.

