Ronaldo Wants To Earn As Much As Messi

Oct 26, 2017 in Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo has pushing Real Madrid to step up his pay to a jumbo figure similar to that of his rival, Lionel Messi.   Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo wants salary similar to Barcelona’s rival, Lionel Messi for final Madrid contract, Diario Gol reports Ronaldo future was up in the air in the summer and …

