Ronaldo Wants To Earn As Much As Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has pushing Real Madrid to step up his pay to a jumbo figure similar to that of his rival, Lionel Messi. Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo wants salary similar to Barcelona’s rival, Lionel Messi for final Madrid contract, Diario Gol reports Ronaldo future was up in the air in the summer and …

The post Ronaldo Wants To Earn As Much As Messi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

