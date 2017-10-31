Rondebosch Businessman Found Decapitated

At around 11AM on Friday, the decapitated body of Robin Kemper was found under a bridge in Touws River.

Kemper [above right] was the managing director of Infovest, an international software business and a subsidiary of UK-based company StatPro, and was reported missing by his wife on Tuesday night, reports News24.

According to reports, the 50-year-old was hijacked at an ATM in Claremont.

If you know anything about South Africa’s geographical layout, then you know that it’s a two-hour drive from Claremont to Touws River and what went on in that time may never be known.

But the arrest of two suspects saw them appear yesterday in the Bellville Regional Court:

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed Gary Peckham, 37, and Hundra Wallendorf, 32, made a brief appearance in the dock on Monday.

However, the matter has been postponed to November 24 for a formal bail application:

“They are charged with murder and further charges may be added at a later stage,” he said.

The chief executive of StatPro, Justin Wheatley, said of Kemper and the situation:

“This senseless tragedy has left all of us numb with shock and disbelief. “Robin, who was a good friend of mine and to many people across StatPro, and also very well known throughout the South African investment management community. “We are providing all the support we can to Robin’s family at this terrible time. We mourn his loss deeply and he will be missed very much.”

Although no motive for the crime has been suggested, it’s clear that the rising crime rates across South Africa can affect anyone at any time.

Please, be safe out there.

[source:news24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

