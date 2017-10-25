Rosaline Meurer shows off her man, uses emoji to cover his face – NAIJ.COM
Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer, has taken to social media to share the vibe she is getting from her supposed new relationship. The actress who was dragged into the break up of Tonto Dikeh and her estranged husband Churchill, seem to have moved on …
