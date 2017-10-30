Rotary Club of Maryland commission projects

RESIDENTS of Maryland and environs in Lagos were full of enthusiasm as Rotary Club of Maryland commissions five projects in the environs.

The projects include Maryland Monument at Maryland roundabout, water and toilets projects at Community Primary School Wasimi, The Light, Tree Planting, and distribution of exercise books to students.

The Rotary Club of Maryland President, Rotarian George Ikpekhai said the exercise depicts what rotarians normally called the four wheels test of what Rotarians stand for.

“This monument we are commissioning at this roundabout is for motorists to obey traffic rules.

“We have connected the Schools to electricity, refurbish the school toilets, made sure the borehole get new pumping machine and through these we have been able to assist less privileges.

We are going to distribute exercise books to the students of junior and senior high schools of the community alongside commissioning of these projects.

Ikpekhai however commended the Lagos State government, the ministry of culture and tourism for their support, “This is just the beginning, we will continue to partner with government to enhance the standard of living in our communities.

At the commissioning, the district governor 9110, Rotn., Adewale Ogunbadejo charged rotary club of Maryland to maintain the monuments noted that government cannot do it alone, “I want to seize the opportunity to thank Rotary Club of Maryland for the various projects they are commissioning today. You have made us proud in Rotary, I commend the president and his team for this monumental achievement.”

In her remarks, the head teacher of Community Primary School, Wasimi Maryland, Mrs Tokura Henrieta promised the rotarians that the school would see to the proper maintenance of the toilets, water tanks and borehole.

