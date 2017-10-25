Rotary committed to eradication of polio in Nigeria, says ex-Governor

FORMER GOVERNOR of Rotary Club, District 9125, Nigeria, Mr. Tolu Omatsola yesterday said Rotarians in Nigeria were working tirelessly to ensure that the country was deleted among the polio endemic countries in the world in 2019. Omatsola stated this in Jos during a walk by a conglomeration of Rotary Clubs in Plateau to end polio […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

