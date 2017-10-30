Rotary, USAID provide health services for 2,000 in Eti-Osa

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The Rotary Club of Ikoyi Metro District 9110 in conjunction with the United States Agency for International Development, USAID, has provided free health services and drugs for about 2,000 participants in Ibeju Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government Area,

Those in the nooks and crannies of Obalende including under the bridge benefited from the three-day family health programme.

President of the Club, Rot Laurine Ubanozie, said the programme was to reach out to communities with free tests on diabetes, blood glucose, hypertension and malaria. Residents also got free distribution of mosquito nets, drugs, condoms and sanitary towels.

“As a Club we create awareness for people to live healthy through regular medical screening and monitoring of community members. And where we notice a critical medical challenge in participants, such persons are referred to as experts for treatment.

