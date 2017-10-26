Rummenigge: RB Leipzig Deserve More Respect

Bayern Munich supremo, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says RB Leipzig deserve extra respect for their efforts in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig are a relatively unknown side and new to the German league, they finished second in their first Bundesliga season.

And while many are not too pleased with the success of Ralph Hassenhuttl’s men, they have continued their fine form and earned praise from Rummenigge.

“I praise Leipzig for several reasons,” he told ARD. “First of all, they have worked well, you can see a clear upward trend.

“Leipzig are good for the Bundesliga. They quite simply deserve some respect. The Bundesliga should be happy.”

The post Rummenigge: RB Leipzig Deserve More Respect appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

