Rumour ends in fires and a death in Kenya – National Accord
|
National Accord
|
Rumour ends in fires and a death in Kenya
National Accord
It all started with a rumour: the Mungiki, a dreaded Kikuyu tribal militia, had infiltrated Nairobi's Kawangware slum. Within minutes, local men already fired up by Kenya's divisive election had grabbed machetes and sticks to defend their turf. By the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!