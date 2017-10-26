Running battles in Kibera after youths seal off Olympic School – PHOTOS – Nairobi News
|
Nairobi News
|
Running battles in Kibera after youths seal off Olympic School – PHOTOS
Nairobi News
Anti-riot police remove stones at the entrance of Olympic Primary School ob October 27, 2017. PHOTO | COLLINS OMULO. By COLLINS OMULO. Anti-riot police engaged youths in Kibera in running battles on Thursday after the road leading to Olympic …
Youths engage police in running battles in Kibera, block entrance to biggest polling station in the area
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!