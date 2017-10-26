Pages Navigation Menu

Running battles in Kibera after youths seal off Olympic School – PHOTOS – Nairobi News

Posted on Oct 26, 2017


Nairobi News

Running battles in Kibera after youths seal off Olympic School – PHOTOS
Nairobi News
Anti-riot police remove stones at the entrance of Olympic Primary School ob October 27, 2017. PHOTO | COLLINS OMULO. By COLLINS OMULO. Anti-riot police engaged youths in Kibera in running battles on Thursday after the road leading to Olympic …
Youths engage police in running battles in Kibera, block entrance to biggest polling station in the areaSDE Entertainment News

