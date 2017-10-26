Runoff ballots arrive Saturday – The New Dawn Liberia

Pages Navigation Menu

Runoff ballots arrive Saturday
The National Elections Commission discloses here that ballot papers for the November 7th runoff will arrive in the country on Saturday, 28 October. NEC Chairman Cllr. George Jerome Korkoya says mock ballots for training purposes are already here in …
Ballots for Liberia presidential run-off arrive October 28Premium Times
Liberia: LCC Wants Electoral Complaints ProbedAllAfrica.com
TLC AfricaTLC Africa

all 6 news articles »

