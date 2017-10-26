Runoff ballots arrive Saturday – The New Dawn Liberia
The New Dawn Liberia
Runoff ballots arrive Saturday
The New Dawn Liberia
The National Elections Commission discloses here that ballot papers for the November 7th runoff will arrive in the country on Saturday, 28 October. NEC Chairman Cllr. George Jerome Korkoya says mock ballots for training purposes are already here in …

