Russia 2018: FIFA increases World Cup Prize Money To $400m – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 28, 2017


Russia 2018: FIFA increases World Cup Prize Money To $400m
The 32 national teams competing at the 2018 World Cup will share $400m (344 million euros) in prize money, a 12 percent increase from the 2014 tournament, FIFA said Friday. Russia-2018-World-Cup. The purse at the previous edition in Brazil was $358m …
