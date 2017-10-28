Russia 2018: FIFA increases World Cup Prize Money To $400m – Vanguard
Vanguard
Russia 2018: FIFA increases World Cup Prize Money To $400m
Vanguard
The 32 national teams competing at the 2018 World Cup will share $400m (344 million euros) in prize money, a 12 percent increase from the 2014 tournament, FIFA said Friday. Russia-2018-World-Cup. The purse at the previous edition in Brazil was $358m …
