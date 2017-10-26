Russia 2018: Super Eagles can break jinx –Mascot Uzor Kalu

A prominent investment banker and former Chief of Staff to the former Abia State governor, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu has backed the Super Eagles to make an impression at the World Cup.

He said football remains a great unifier for Nigerians and that the performance of the Super Eagles is always an elixir that births a renaissance.

To make a better showing as against our performance of reaching the second round of the event, he outlined things that must be done.

He said the first thing is that all the players and Nigerians must believe that anything is possible.

He recollected that the miracle of Atlanta 1996 still remains fresh in our minds as Nigeria emerged as the first African winners of an Olympic soccer gold.

He said: “Another fact is that, we have a young team that is mixed with a good number of experienced players. Having a good composition is the strength of any team that makes a good impression at soccer events.

“People may not consider this to be plausible, but we have a golden opportunity to make history at the forthcoming World Cup. With a good measure of dedication and focus, there is nothing that can stop this team from making us proud.

“We must not forget the Nigerian spirit. It has the ability to make us succeed where others fail. It has the ability to rise above any limitations and reach for the stars. We must not forget that over 180 million Nigerians are unified in their bid to see this team succeed. Let us rise to the occasion and make the nation proud. ‘Go Super Eagles Go.”

