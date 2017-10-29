Russia 2018: Super Eagles To Earn $9.5m Participation Bonus

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will earn at least $9.5 million for qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. FIFA has officially announced windfall to teams who are going to be participating at next year’s World Cup in Russia. The Super Eagles are going to earn a participation bonus of $9.5m according to a…

The post Russia 2018: Super Eagles To Earn $9.5m Participation Bonus appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

