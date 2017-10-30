Russia Probe: Former Trump Aide Surrenders to Police

Trump’s ex-campaign chair could face charges in the inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in the US president’s campaign.

Paul Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates handed themselves into authorities and are expected to appear in court in Washington later.

A team headed by special counsel Robery Mueller is investigating whether the Kremlin worked with associates of the Trump campaign to tip the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort has been indicted on charges of conspiracy against the US, money laundering and other charges.

Manafort has long been the subject of a longstanding FBI investigation into his dealings in Ukraine and work for the country’s former president, Viktor Yanukovych.

His home was raided by FBI agents searching for tax and international banking records earlier this year.

The Associated Press confirmed Gates would turn himself in. He is expected to face charges later in the day.

The White House has declined to comment.

