Russia to build nuclear power plants in Nigeria – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Russia to build nuclear power plants in Nigeria
BBC News
Russia has signed a deal to build two nuclear power plants in Nigeria, as Africa's largest economy seeks to end its energy crisis. Russian state-owned company Rosatom will build one in the south, the other in the centre, sources at the Nigeria Atomic …
Nigeria Signs Agreement With Russia for Nuclear Power Plant
Russia, Nigeria signed nuclear project development agreements
Rosatom, Nigeria Sign Nuclear Power Plant Deal
