Russia to build nuclear power plants in Nigeria – BBC News

Oct 31, 2017


Russia to build nuclear power plants in Nigeria
Russia has signed a deal to build two nuclear power plants in Nigeria, as Africa's largest economy seeks to end its energy crisis. Russian state-owned company Rosatom will build one in the south, the other in the centre, sources at the Nigeria Atomic
