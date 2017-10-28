Rwanda, Ethiopia To Battle For The Third Central East African Spot For CHAN 2018

The Executive Committee of The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has decided to schedule a match between Ethiopia and Rwanda to battle for the final spot for the 5th edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) billed for to hold from January 12 to February 4,2018 in Morocco Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

According to a statement on the official website of CAF, the decision was to in line with fairness which will also bring the number of countries representing the Central East zone to three.

“The decision of the executive Committee is part of a concern for fairness and will bring the number of teams representing the Central East Zone for the final tournament to three,” the statement reads.

The first leg of the tie will hold on the 5th of November in Ethiopia with the return leg in Rwanda.

Meanwhile, the draw for the tournament will is scheduled to hold on the 17th of November.

