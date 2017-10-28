Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rwanda gets first cricket stadium – Business Standard

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


KT Press

Rwanda gets first cricket stadium
Business Standard
Rwanda's first cricket stadium was inaugurated today by President Paul Kagame as a permanent home for developing the sport in the country. Gahanga Cricket Stadium in the capital Kigali is built on a 4.5 hectare ground and cost USD 1.3 million, the
Rwandans to Wait Longer for Accurate Weather ForecastKT Press
Rwanda: Unity Should Be Harnessed to Build a Brighter Future, Says President KagameAllAfrica.com
Cricket comes to Rwanda as stars attend 'Lords of Africa' debutDeathRattleSports.com
The New Times
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.