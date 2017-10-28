Rwanda gets first cricket stadium – Business Standard
|
KT Press
|
Rwanda gets first cricket stadium
Business Standard
Rwanda's first cricket stadium was inaugurated today by President Paul Kagame as a permanent home for developing the sport in the country. Gahanga Cricket Stadium in the capital Kigali is built on a 4.5 hectare ground and cost USD 1.3 million, the …
Rwandans to Wait Longer for Accurate Weather Forecast
Rwanda: Unity Should Be Harnessed to Build a Brighter Future, Says President Kagame
Cricket comes to Rwanda as stars attend 'Lords of Africa' debut
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!