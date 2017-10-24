Pages Navigation Menu

Ryan Giggs Wants Everton Or Leicester Job

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Sports

Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs has confirmed he would be interested in the managerial vacancies at Leicester and Everton. Everton sacked Ronald Koeman on Monday after a 5-2 defeat to Arsenal left them in the relegation places, while Leicester parted company with Craig Shakespeare six days earlier, when the Foxes had also slipped into the…

