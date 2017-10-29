S-East Govs, Igbo leaders task FG on deplorable roads, airport – Vanguard
S-East Govs, Igbo leaders task FG on deplorable roads, airport
ENUGU- South east Governors together with Igbo leadership have charged the federal government to expedite action on all the federal roads in the south east region whose situations have further worsened. The Igbo leaders also approved for a regional …
