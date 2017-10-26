SA getting wired with IOX Cable and Alcatel Submarine Networks – Business Day
SA getting wired with IOX Cable and Alcatel Submarine Networks
SA is getting more wired to the outside world thanks to a project by Mauritius-based IOX Cable and French multinational Alcatel Submarine Networks. The partners announced on Thursday that work had commenced on laying an 8,850km cable under the …
New submarine cable to connect to SA in 2019
Alcatel Submarine Networks, IOX Cable commence work to connect Mauritius, Rodrigues, La Reunion, India, South …
