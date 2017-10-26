SA hockey women thrash Egypt, men draw at Africa Cup – Independent Online
SA hockey women thrash Egypt, men draw at Africa Cup
Sulette Damons opened the scoring for South Africa on Thursday and added another goal later in the match. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix. JOHANNESBURG – Stopping a goal short of a dozen, the South African hockey women went on an 11-0 …
