Human Rights Commission calls for release of SA lawyers arrested in Tanzania
Times LIVE
Human Rights Commission calls for release of SA lawyers arrested in Tanzania
Times LIVE
The South African Human Rights Commission says it has noted with great concern the arrest of 13 human rights activists‚ including two South African lawyers‚ in Tanzania. “The Commission understands that at the time of their arrest‚ these individuals …
