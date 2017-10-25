SA tells Iran to cut down the red tape on VISAS – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
SA tells Iran to cut down the red tape on VISAS
Independent Online
CAPE TOWN – The Minister of Small Business Development (the dsbd), Lindiwe Zulu has urged the Islamic Republic of Iran to ease the VISA requirements for South African business-people. This appeal comes after Minister Zulu declared yesterday at the …
