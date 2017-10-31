Pages Navigation Menu

SA Traffic Cops Are Eating Money Now [Video]

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in South Africa, Video | 0 comments

Oh dear.

You would think that with the release of the recent crime stats in South Africa, SAPS and their counterparts would be on their toes in an effort to protect what’s left of their reputation.

Well, you’d be wrong.

In a video shared by News24, two Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers from the Thokoza precinct, east of Johannesburg can be seen “eating money”.

Seriously, check it:

Now, they have both been served with pre-suspension letters for “bringing the department into disrepute”, Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago confirmed. The duo is set to appear before the chief of police next Tuesday to give reasons why they should not be suspended.

Tsk tsk.

Between racist cheerleaders and cops eating money, you cannot make this shit up.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

