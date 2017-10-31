Sack not enough, ensure prosecution of Lawal, Oke – PDP youths warn Buhari
Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Youths League have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the prosecution of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Lawal Babachir and the ex-Director General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke. PDP Youths noted that what Buhari’s government did was to sweep the matter under the […]
