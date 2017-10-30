Sad News: Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe Loses Her Father
Is indeed a sad moment when one loses the source he/she came into the world from. Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, lost her dad last night. The actress who shared a photo of a glowing candle in the dark, confirmed that her dad is indeed dead.
May your soul rest in peace sir
Here’s her post below;
