Sad News: Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe Loses Her Father

Posted on Oct 30, 2017

Is indeed a sad moment when one loses the source he/she came into the world from. Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, lost her dad last night. The actress who shared a photo of a glowing candle in the dark, confirmed that her dad is indeed dead.
May your soul rest in peace sir
