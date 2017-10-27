Sad News: Vanguard Newspaper Manager Slumps And Dies In His Lagos Office – Photo

What a sad news to Nigerias premium newspaper outfit (Vanguard News). The prominent journalist and corporate Affairs Manager, Vanguard Newspapers Lagos, Victor Omoregie, had passed away tow days ago.

He left his family and friends and colleagues in sorrow. According to one of his friends, the seasoned reporter gave up the ghost after collapsing at his office in Lagos state on Wednesday, October 25th 2017.

May your soul rest in peace.