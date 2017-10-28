Salford City goalie gets bizarre red card

Salford City goalkeeper Max Crocombe picked up what is perhaps the most bizarre red card of his career on Saturday.

The stopper was keeping goal as Salford faced Bradford Park Avenue, but saw this match cut short towards the latter stages after being shown a red by the referee.

Fans and team-mates in the ground were initially unsure as to why the goalkeeper had been given his marching orders, but the real reason soon became clear.

Crocombe had decided nature was calling, leaving him no option to urinate by his goal while play was in motion.

Spotted by officials, the referee decided the act was enough to warrant dismissal from the field.

Reporting on the incident in real time, the confusion could be seen across the match-day Twitter feed of Salford City.

Taking to their social media account, the club wrote: ‘Red Card! Crocombe see red for something off the ball. No one has a clue what has happened. 1-2.’

Fans were equally bemused, before the real reason began to spread across the stadium and likewise on social media.

Bradford PA confirmed the technical reason for Crocombe’s departure, writing: ‘ We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking.’

Despite the bizarre loss of their ‘keeper Salford went on to see out their lead and win the game 2-1.

Michael Phenix had grabbed an equaliser for the visitors in the tie, before Gus Mafuta put them ahead and on their way to victory.

The result leaves Salford at the summit of the National League North, battling it out with Harrogate Town for top spot.

