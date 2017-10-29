Salvado cracks up his fans at “Man from Ombokolo” show. [Photos]

By Our Reporter

Comedian Patrick Salvado Idringi owned the evening at the second edition of his much-anticipated one-man show dubbed “Man from Ombokolo” held at Imperial Royale Hotel on Friday.

Dressed in a black African fabric shirt and red pants, the comedian was ushered on stage with a joint performance from local singers Fik Fameica, Nutty Neithan and Ykee Benda, before pulling what has turned into his signature move – calling for a grand re-entrance – which always draws applause from the audience.

Comedian Ronnie McVex, who was the host of the evening, wasted no time giving him the proper introduction he desired amid cheers from the audience which had now filled up the lower part of the auditorium.

Salvado returned on stage and dived right into the serious “unserious” business of the evening. He cracked jokes about the Ruparelia family and how the rich behave, then made fun of different tribes as stewards, and then took barbs at pastors and their miracles. He also joked about his parents and Ombokolo people.

Speaking about how he prepared for the show, Salvado revealed that he traveled all the way back to his village in Koboko district so as to draw new inspiration for the show. It is was evident that indeed his new well of inspiration was working as the show was marked by bouts of laughter from the audience as he performed for over two hours.

He concluded his show unveiling his charity foundation named after his father dubbed “Dawa Foundation” as he donated Ugx 6 million to Angel’s Center and Home of Hope, which are both Jinja-based charity organisations taking care of children with special needs.

The “Man from Ombokolo” season 2 was sponsored by Singleton whisky.

Here are some photos from the show:

