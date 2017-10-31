Sam Allardyce Interested In Managing Everton

Sam Allardyce has confirmed he would consider the vacant Everton manager’s job, insisting he would take them “back to basics”.

“I’d have to consider that if that phone call happens,” Allardyce told BeIN Sports, when asked if he would take the Everton job if offered.

“There’s no point speculating at the moment. David Unsworth is in the chair, Joe [Royle] sat upstairs will have an opinion today [after the Leicester defeat] and from the Chelsea game.

“It’s really going to be tough for Everton to get out of that position. Not because the lads are not trying, but as a team collectively they can’t keep a clean sheet and can’t score a goal.

“Those are the two problems, if you resolve one, you’ll end up resolving the other and that will start with the clean sheet.”

The post Sam Allardyce Interested In Managing Everton appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

