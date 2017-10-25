Sammer: Hasenhuttl Is Perfect For Bayern

Bayern Munich’s former sporting director, Matthias Sammer, believes that RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has what it takes to lead Bayern Munich.

Hasenhuttl has emerged as one of the hottest talents to manage Bayern Munich and he has impressed with Ingolstadt and RB Leipzig.

The Austrian manager helped Ingolstadt get promoted to the Bundesliga and keep them there by finishing 11th.

Hasenhuttl then went on to manage RB Leipzig, securing promotion and helping them finish second behind Bayern.

RB Leipzig are impressing in Europe and are just two points behind the top of Bayern and Dortmund.

“Ralph has everything,” he told Eurosport . “He is collecting continental experience with Leipzig already, he and his team are in the top spots of Bundesliga, he integrated really well into the club and is making the next step.

“But give him time to improve and gather experience, so that we don’t put pressure on this great personality for something that might come too early [coaching Bayern Munich].

“His basic talent is extraordinary, and that is what makes him a perfect for Bayern, some time.

“I think that for Ralph, Leipzig will still be a great fit for many years to come. They have a clear idea and philosophy that work together with his thoughts. Plus, the experience that he gathers every year and in every single European game.

“That’s what makes him – and Leipzig might be angry about this – but that makes him a perfect fit to become Bayern coach or a coach of another great team. He’s got the potential, but he will need some time.”

