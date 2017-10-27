Samurai Barracudas targets Rugby title defense – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Samurai Barracudas targets Rugby title defense
The Nation Newspaper
THE Samurai Barracudas are looking forward to defend their Lagos Independence 7s title at this year's edition of the tournament which holds on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th October, 2017 at the Polo Club, Ikoyi Lagos. NationSport reports that the …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!