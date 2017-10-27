Samurai Barracudas targets Rugby title defense

THE Samurai Barracudas are looking forward to defend their Lagos Independence 7s title at this year’s edition of the tournament which holds on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th October, 2017 at the Polo Club, Ikoyi Lagos.

NationSport reports that the ‘Friends of Rugby’ Lagos Independence Rugby 7s Tournament is an annual sporting event organized to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence. The tournament has been on since the year 2009.

Barracudas won the West African flagship tournament last year beating Nigerian club side Cowrie 25-10, who boasted several Nigerian Internationals in their squad, in a thrilling final.

They will however face teams like Racing Academy (UK), Cambridge Merlins (UK), Conquerors SC (Ghana), Cowrie RFC (Lagos), Barewa RFC (Kano) to contend with in the two-day tournament which offers side attractions like musical performance, National Cap Day and Cross Bar Challenge for fans.

The team boasts of ten players with international experience as they look to retain their title in Nigeria.

Kenyan internationals Felix Ayange, Dan Sikuta and Cyprian Kuto along with former Nigerian captain Temitope Okenla return from the squad that won the tournament in 2016.

They are joined by Kenyan legends Patrice Agunda, Michael Agevi and Humphrey Kayange with Kayange taking an assistant coach role in addition to playing. Philip Wokorach from Uganda makes his Samurai debut as do Braam Venter and Joshua Bassingthwaighte from SA. Bassingthwaighte has represented SA previously and Venter is highly regarded as a prospect for the future.

The final two members of the squad hail from Europe with Portuguese legend Pedro Leal captaining the side and young Englishman Finn Dewar making the step up after impressing on the UK circuit this summer.

The team will be coached by Welshman Christian Hitt who was the assistant coach for Samurai International RFC at last year’s Safari 7s in Kenya. He will be joined by team manager Fahad Adil from Kenya who is the manager for Mwamba club in Nairobi.

Samurai Barracudas Squad:

Patrice Agunda (Kenya)

Humphrey Kayange (Kenya)

Dan Sikuta (Kenya)

Michael Agevi (Kenya)

Joshua Bassingthwaighte (SA)

Pedro Leal (Portugal) – Captain

Felix Ayange (Kenya)

Braam Venter (SA)

Temitope Okenla (Nigeria)

Finlay Dewar (England)

