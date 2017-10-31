Pages Navigation Menu

Samurai retains Lagos Rugby 7s title – Vanguard

Samurai retains Lagos Rugby 7s title
The 8th edition of the Lagos Independence Rugby 7s came to an exciting end Sunday at the Lagos Polo club with Samurai Barracudas beating Cowrie Rfc of Lagos 26-0 to win the coveted title for the second consecutive time. Action recorded during a rugby …
