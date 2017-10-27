Saraki, US ambassador, others meet on Nigeria’s economy – The Punch
Saraki, US ambassador, others meet on Nigeria's economy
The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday stated that one of the primary objectives of the 8th National Assembly was to increase private sector participation in all spheres of the economy in order to make the country viable. Saraki …
