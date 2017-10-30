Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sarkodie: Far Away feat. Korede Bello [Video] – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Sarkodie: Far Away feat. Korede Bello [Video]
Daily Post Nigeria
The talented singer, rapper and songwriter who happens to be one of Ghana's biggest music export featured Mavin Records Korede Bello on this one. On this episode of Ghana meets Naija, the beat was cooked by the talented T'Spize, who no doubt has …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.