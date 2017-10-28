Saturday digest: If you are struggling or facing a lot of difficulties in life, pause and read this

“Never give up. Today is hard, tomorrow will be worse, but the day after tomorrow will be sunshine.” – Jack Ma

We’ve all been there, life is not fair, mistakes happen, life happen but we are still standing. Sometimes, we feel like just throwing in the towel because we think life is meaningless and our effort are worthless, trust me,I’ve been there. The trials, the mistakes, working in between jobs, the demands of family, the stress of relationship (its happens sometimes), life can be so frustrating, but amidst the frustration and trials, amid all the setbacks and heartbreaks, life is beautiful.

1. Some failure in life is inevitable. It is impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all — in which case, you fail by default. – J.K. Rowling

Failure is part of life, its a sign that we are working, if we learn from it and grow, we will experience the true meaning of success. So don’t be afraid of failure because You won’t truly understand success, if you have not tasted failure.

2. You were born to win, but to be a winner, you must plan to win, prepare to win and expect to win. – Zig Ziglar

Nobody was born a failure, its our choices that define who we are as we grow up. If you are a college graduate and you are still in search of employment, while searching, learn a new skill, don’t just be contented with submitting application letters develop yourself and be ready to be the best.

3. Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence. – Helen Keller

If you want to achieve success, you have to prepare for it, preparation takes time, its not a one day exercise, its a lifetime opportunity. What will inspire you to prepare and work hard is your hope and confidence. Nothing can be achieve without these two, find them and be successful.

4. You don’t learn to walk by following the rules. You learn by doing, and falling over. – Richard Branson

You will crawl, you will stumble, but you have to keep doing, it by doing and falling that you will be able to stand.

5. Do the one thing you think you cannot do. Fail at it. Try again. Do better the second time. The only people who never tumble are those who never mount the high wire. This is your moment. Own it. – Oprah Winfrey

Take this moment as yours and define a new path for yourself, you may stumble, you may fail, but as long as you keep pushing you will succeed.

6. You can only become truly accomplished at something you love. Don’t make money your goal. Instead, pursue the things you love doing, and then do them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you. – Maya Angelou

You are good at something,that thing is called “talent” make it your passion, love it, develop it, work on it and you will earn from it.

7. Hustling is putting every minute and all your effort into achieving the goal at hand. Every minute needs to count. – Gary Vaynerchuk

Apply the smart work strategy not hard work. have a time schedule for all your activities including having fun and make every minutes counts.

8. You only have to do a very few things right in your life so long as you don’t do too many things wrong. – Warren Buffett

So focus on doing what you love, even if you make mistakes don’t give, try and try again.

9. Instead of looking at the past, I put myself ahead twenty years and try to look at what I need to do now in order to get there then. – Diana Ross

Instead of crying about yesterday or what you have lost, set a target and plan on changing tomorrow, yesterday is gone and you can’t do anything about it.

10.To live a fulfilled life, we need to keep creating the “what is next”, of our lives. Without dreams and goals there is no living, only merely existing, and that is not why we are here.- Mark Twain

Always keep a detailed plan “What next is a good way to start” When you finish with a task continue with “what next” until you reach your goal.

