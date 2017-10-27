Pages Navigation Menu

Saudi Arabia grants Citizenship to Robot named Sophia | WATCH

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has granted a non-human female robot named Sophia citizenship rights, becoming the first country to do so. Sophia was granted the honour while on stage at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, appearing, curiously, without covering her hair – a right (human) women in the country are not afforded. “I am […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

