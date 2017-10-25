Saudi Arabia, Russia Want Oil Output Limits Through 2018 – Wall Street Journal
|
Wall Street Journal
|
Saudi Arabia, Russia Want Oil Output Limits Through 2018
Wall Street Journal
RIYADH—Top oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia want to extend their agreement to limit petroleum production until the end of 2018 in their continuing effort to cut the global oil oversupply, people familiar with the matter said. The pact between …
