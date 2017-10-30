Saudi Arabia to let women enter sports stadiums in 2018 – Reuters
Reuters
Saudi Arabia to let women enter sports stadiums in 2018
Reuters
DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia will for the first time allow women to attend sports events in three selected stadiums from early next year, the General Sports Authority said in a statement. FILE PHOTO: Saudi women arrive to attend Janadriyah Culture …
Saudi women to be allowed into stadiums from 2018
Saudi Arabia to open sports stadiums to women, in line with crown prince's push for reform
Saudi minister: Iran spreading fake news to stop Saudi-Iraqi ties
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
