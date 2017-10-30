Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saudi Arabia will allow women to attend sporting events in stadiums – Washington Post

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

Saudi Arabia will allow women to attend sporting events in stadiums
Washington Post
About a month after Saudi Arabia granted women the right to drive, the kingdom has announced another historic move: Starting next year, women will be allowed to attend sporting events in stadiums for the first time. Saudi Arabia's General Sports
Saudi women to be allowed into sports stadiums for first timeTelegraph.co.uk
Saudis to open sports stadiums to women in reform pushNews24
Saudi Arabia's Stadium Ban on Women to Be Lifted Next YearNewsweek
Eyewitness News –Bloomberg –USA TODAY –Fortune
all 121 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.