Saudi Central Bank Says Cryptocurrency Industry is “Not Mature Enough” to Warrant Regulation

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Abdulmalik Al-Sheikh, senior adviser at Saudi Arabia’s central bank, stated that the regulator does not believe the cryptocurrency has matured enough to warrant regulation at this point in time. Mr. Al-Sheikh also stated that the central bank will wait and observe before delivering a determination regarding its regulatory position on initial coin offerings (ICOs).

Also Read: Life After China’s Exchange Ban – an Interview With Hong Kong-Based Binance CEO Zhao

Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Is “Observing” Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency

In a recent interview with CNBC, Abdulmlik Al-Sheikh, a high-ranking representative of the Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority, stated his belief that “cryptocurrency is still [in] its infancy.” Mr. Al-Sheikh described the cryptocurrency industry as merely comprising “pilots, trials, here and there.” With regards to regulations, Mr. Alsheikh stated that he does not believe the industry is “strong” enough to warrant the central bank “jump[ing] in.”

Mr. Al-Sheikh stated that many central banks are monitoring cryptocurrencies, however, and emphasized the need for the industry to be given more time to mature before developing comprehensive regulation. “I think all the central banks… are observing [and] trying to measure the impact of [cryptocurrencies]. I think it’s about another five years before we can really see whether there is a true impact on the currencies in general [and] what will be the future operating model of… cryptocurrency.”

Mr. Al-Sheikh’s comments echo those made last week by European Central Bank Chief Mario Draghi. At a press conference, Mr. Draghi stated: “as far as bitcoins and cryptocurrencies are concerned – we don’t think the technology is mature for our consideration.”

“It’s Still [Too] Premature to Come up With a Definite Answer [as] to the Impact [of Cryptocurrencies]” – Abdulmalik Al-Sheikh, Senior Adviser at SAMA

Mr. Al-Sheikh similarly addressed SAMA’s position pertaining the issuance of state-backed cryptocurrency, stating that the central bank is “observing the development globally… looking at different possibilities and scenarios.”

Regarding initial coin offerings, Mr. Al-Sheikh stated that SAMA is observing and monitoring what’s happening, and “try[ing] to measure the risks associated.” Mr. Al-Sheik described ICOs as “not something that is traded and accepted globally.”

On the same day, CNBC reported that Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal expressed his belief that bitcoin is destined to “implode” in the future. Prince Alwaleed told CNBC that bitcoin “just doesn’t make sense. This thing is not regulated, it’s not under control [and] it’s not under the supervision [of a central bank]”. Prince Alwaleed also described bitcoin as “Enron in the making.”

Do you think that Mr. Al-Sheikh’s comments regarding bitcoin’s maturity and regulation are accurate? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Images courtesy of Shutterstock, sama.gov.sa

At news.Bitcoin.com all comments containing links are automatically held up for moderation in the Disqus system. That means an editor has to take a look at the comment to approve it. This is due to the many, repetitive, spam and scam links people post under our articles. We do not censor any comment content based on politics or personal opinions. So, please be patient. Your comment will be published.

The post Saudi Central Bank Says Cryptocurrency Industry is “Not Mature Enough” to Warrant Regulation appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

