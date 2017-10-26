Pages Navigation Menu

Scandal !!! Misau names Aisha Buhari, Emefiele and Ambode in IG probe

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

The lawmaker representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Isa Misau, on Wednesday open a can of worms on the crisis between him and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, saying the IG gave two Sports Utility Vehicles to the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari. Misau made more allegations when he appeared before the Senate …

