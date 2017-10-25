Scholarship Students in Russia, Others Suffering, Not Paid Allowances For 4 Years – Senate

BY SOLOMON AYADO and AHURAKA ISAH, Abuja

Senate announced on Wednesday that Nigerian students that are on scholarship in Russia and other countries abroad are suffering because they have not been paid allowances for over four years.

To this end, the Senate stated that in order to ameliorate the numerous challenges faced by the students which include non-payment of stipends, tuition fee, accommodation and feeding, it will review upward the $500 allowance paid to them.

The Senate also directed that the Nigerian amnesty programme should make payments to the Nigerian students in Russia with immediate effect or face penalty.

Senate’s revelation followed a motion, raised by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Olusola Adeyeye, who also raised alarm over the state of Nigerian students and scholars in the United Kingdom and Canada respectively.

According to Adeyeye, it has become imperative for all concerned agencies of the Federal Government to meet with the Senate President to rectify the situation immediately.

Senator James Manager (Delta South) concurred that there are scores of students outside the shores of Nigeria including persons that were enrolled into the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme and informed that embassies are inundated with several petitions on the plight of the students.

Giving a stringent directive on the matter, Senate President Bukola Saraki stated that: “This situation is very pathetic and it is also very serious and we must stand firm behind our students.

“I had the opportunity to meet with my counterpart from Russia, where they categorically told us that they are able to provide more scholarships for Nigerian students.

“Unfortunately, some that are given scholarships have not been paid in two years. Because, of this, some are now roaming the streets doing other illegal activities. The minimum figure is about $500 per student — it is not acceptable.

“We must address this. I promise you, next week, we will meet with the concerned MDAs and find a way to put this issue to an end for our students,” the Senate President said.