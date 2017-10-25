School guard accused of sexually assaulting pupils abandons bail application – News24
Citizen
School guard accused of sexually assaulting pupils abandons bail application
News24
The scholar patroller accused of sexually assaulting 87 pupils at AB Xuma Primary school in Soweto has abandoned his bail application. The 57-year-old man was set to apply for bail today at the Protea Magistrates' court. Magistrate Ronald Zakwe was …
[WATCH] Dept of Education hopeful law taking its course
Soweto school patroller abandons bail bid
Relief as school security guard drops bail application
