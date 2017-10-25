Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

School guard accused of sexually assaulting pupils abandons bail application – News24

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

School guard accused of sexually assaulting pupils abandons bail application
News24
The scholar patroller accused of sexually assaulting 87 pupils at AB Xuma Primary school in Soweto has abandoned his bail application. The 57-year-old man was set to apply for bail today at the Protea Magistrates' court. Magistrate Ronald Zakwe was
[WATCH] Dept of Education hopeful law taking its courseEyewitness News
Soweto school patroller abandons bail bideNCA (blog)
Relief as school security guard drops bail applicationTimes LIVE

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.