Scopa moots vote of no confidence in Dlamini over welfare grant deal delays
Citizen
Scopa moots vote of no confidence in Dlamini over welfare grant deal delays
Citizen
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini appears before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on March 07, 2017 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images. This week, the minister again failed to attend a Scopa meeting on progress …
No confidence debate looms for Dlamini if Sassa progress stalls
