Scores feared dead in multiple suicide bombings in Maiduguri

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

Sources said on Sunday evening that scores of people including suicide bombers were feared dead in an attack around Muna Garage General Area of Maiduguri metropolis of Borno state.

Muna garage has been a fearful area following incessant attacks and bombings by insurgents.

The area is located north east and about five kilometers drive to Maiduguri city which has witnessed series of deadly attacks by insurgents.

A police personnel attached to one of the Jere Division but is not authorized to talk the press in an interview told our Correspondent in Maiduguri that “heavy explosions occurred around Muna Garrage at about 7pm with serious casualties on civilians and the suicide bombers.

“Many were feared dead and injured and were evacuated from the scene”.

When contacted in a personal Whatsapp platform of the Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku for confirmation, there was no response at press time.

Recalled that a renewed attacks by insurgents taken place in sorrounding villages of Borno and Yobe states in the last one week with killing of officers and men of the Nigerian Soldiers in Sassawa village and other road ambushes which claimed many lives by insurgents. End

The post Scores feared dead in multiple suicide bombings in Maiduguri appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

