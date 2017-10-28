Scrapped bonus: Inyama, Mgbolu caution NFF

Chairman of Abia Warriors Emeka Inyama and former image maker of Nigeria Football Federation Austin Mgbolu, have called on the Nigeria Football Federation to take a second look at the no bonus for junior teams decision.

The Amaju Pinnick led Glass House has recently announced that bonuses will now be paid only to Super Eagles and Super Falcons respectively citing the need to reduce running cost as one of the reasons for the decision. Some members of the board have also been quoted as reasoning that doing away with bonus and other cash inducement will help the younger players focus and resist the temptation to be money conscious in the cause of serving the national teams.

Inyama and Mgbolu however pointed out that the move could backfire and affect the zeal among up and coming players to put in their best when called upon.

Mgbolu particularly noted that in Europe the maturity age is put at 18, noting that those playing for U-20-23 cannot entirely be said to be junior players who do not require bonus.

While Inyama may not mind if bonuses are not paid to U-17 sides he nonetheless called for increased daily allowance for them while retaining bonuses for other junior teams.

Although the Glass House appear to have stamped the decision, it has continued to generate reactions with most stakeholders insisting that it will not be in the best interest of the nation to cancel the bonus system out rightly without working out some other form of cushioning effect that will retain interest in the junior national teams. Those who supported the move however said there is need to inculcate the spirit of service to the nation with delayed gratification into the junior teams to reduce incidences of squabbles between teams and the Glass House over match bonuses during tournaments which in some cases had snowballed to the point of players insisting on getting their due before playing.

